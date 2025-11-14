Mosaic Mural Dedication

media release: The city of Madison is pleased to announce the acquisition and installation of a significant late mid-century mosaic mural by acclaimed Dutch artist Arnold Zweerts. The "Wisconsin Landscape" mosaic will be displayed in the boardroom of the Parks Lakeside Offices at 330 E. Lakeside Street, making this important work of art permanently accessible to the public.

Created in 1977 while Zweerts lived in Postville, Wisconsin, the mosaic was bought years later by Madison residents Don and Barbara MacCrimmon, who were lifelong friends of the artist. In 2022, the MacCrimmons sought to place this piece into a public collection with the assistance of mosaic artist and historian Lillian Sizemore, who reached out to the City of Madison as a possible steward.

The mural was donated to the Kohler Foundation, Inc., who in turn transferred ownership to the City of Madison and generously underwrote the costs of conservation, transportation, and installation, ensuring the work reaches its new home in pristine condition.

"Madison Parks is honored to accept and display this wonderful piece of artwork at our Lakeside Offices located in Olin Park. The Wisconsin Landscape mural is a truly unique piece that symbolizes our shared connection to the natural beauty of our region. We look forward to welcoming the Zweerts mosaic for all who visit this space to enjoy!" Lisa Laschinger, interim parks superintendent

The installation will be completed in the coming days. The 800-pound mosaic will be housed in a custom frame of local ash wood built by master carpenters Guy Thorvaldsen and Rob Summerbell, with structural support provided by professional installers from Guardian Fine Art Services of Milwaukee.

"The Arnold Zweerts landscape mosaic is important because it is an homage to the best of Wisconsin's ecological beauty by a classically-trained mosaicist who, in 1950, rode his bicycle from the Netherlands to study in the Capital of Mosaic (of) Ravenna, Italy. He later came to the United States and offers us this ancient technique with his own expressive modern voice. Mosaic must be experienced in person to be fully appreciated. I hope everyone will come over to enjoy this unique new addition to the City of Madison's Public Art Collection." Lillian Sizemore, mosaic artist and historian

The public is invited to attend a dedication celebration on November 14, 2025, from 2:00 – 3:00pm at the Parks Lakeside Community Room at 330 E. Lakeside Street. The event will feature live music by Silverwood Duo, light refreshments and tea, along with a brief presentation about the artist by Sizemore. City officials will offer remarks at about 2:30pm.

The city extends its gratitude to the MacCrimmon family for their generous donation, to Sizemore for bringing this opportunity to Madison, to The Bodgery for workspace support, and to the Kohler Foundation, Inc. for its significant investment towards the conservation and public placement of this historic artwork, and to the Madison Community Foundation and Friends of the Madison Arts Commission for providing additional financial support. Special thanks also go to the team of master carpenters and professional installers who ensured the careful handling and placement of this impressive work of art.