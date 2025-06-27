media release: Join Us for a Celebration and Mosaic Mural Unveiling Friday, June 27, 5:30-7:00 PM, Main Street Industries Lobby

931 E Main St (at S. Brearly St.), Madison, WI 53703

Common Wealth Development invites you to a special community celebration and the unveiling of a brand new mosaic mural designed by internationally recognized artist Laurel True. This vibrant 6-foot diameter artwork-made of colorful tile, mirror, and glass, was created during Laurel's latest Mosaic Mural Making Workshop, held right here in Madison!

Made especially for the Main Street Industries main lobby, the mural is a donation to Common Wealth Development—a colorful new landmark for our community!

We'll be at the entrance of the building on the corner of E. Main and S. Brearly Streets, next to Giant Jones, The Sugar Distillery, and the Deliciouser

All are welcome! Stop by, say hello, and help us celebrate this stunning new creative landmark.