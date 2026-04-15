RSVP for MOSES Lunch & Learn

media release: Topic: Juvenile Justice in Dane County

May 20, 11:30-1:00pm, Lake Edge Lutheran Church - 4032 Monona Drive

Time: Lunch served 11:30 Program starts at Noon. Lunch catered by Melly Mel's.

Cost $65.00 Donation to the work of MOSES. Must register by May 13th for food ordering. Space is limited and the event may sell out.

The Honorable Rev. Everett Mitchell of Christ the Solid Rock church and Dane County judge, is a fierce advocate for education and equity. Judge Mitchell was elected to the Dane County Circut Court in 2016 and serves as a juvenile court judge in Branch Four. He also hears cases involving family reunification, juvenile delinquency, and other civil and criminal proceedings. Judge Mitchell will be speaking on Juvenile Justice in Dane County.