Moses Patrou, Johnny Chimes & the Natch’l Blues Band

media release: Moses Patrou is a singer and songwriter with a distinct and warm baritone voice that he compliments with his Hammond organ playing that seamlessly blends Blues, Soul, Country and Jazz, much like one might be accustomed to hearing in places like Memphis or New Orleans, creating a cozy atmosphere, sometimes subtle, sometimes exciting, always entertaining. A prolific song-writer/multi- instrumentalist active on the New York scene, his experience spans 20+ years composing and performing his music, everything from small New York City dive bars to large international festivals.

Moses Patrou has played on stages with Levon Helm (The Band), Boz Skaggs, and Gregg Allman, recorded with HI-Rhythm Section in Memphis, and Fame Rhythm Section in Muscle Shoals, AL. and has appeared at Monterey Jazz Fest (CA), Womad Jazz Fest (Canary Islands), Montreal Jazz Fest, Ascona Jazz Fest (Switzerland), and countless others on nearly every continent. Whether on big festival stages or cozy Jazz clubs, Moses Patrou brings a fresh take on an old school sound and delivers a quality of music that is becoming harder and harder to find in these current times.

Johnny Chimes is a jambalaya of rolling Southern blues and boogie-woogie piano, finger-style country guitar picking and sweet soul-singing. At heart, Chimes is a songwriter—seamlessly weaving his original compositions into a set along with his own unmistakable “cover” versions of blues, country and New Orleans R&B favorites

The melodies he writes reach across musical genres. The lyrics speak to the sadness and beauty and sometimes, even humor, of where he’s been. He’s got the retro cool vibe which not only makes the whiskey taste better, but also makes your troubles seem like one good blues song away from vanishing into the night.

He is often joined by Al Falaschi on Drums, Lacouir Yancey on Bass, and Mel Ford on Guitar to create “Johnny Chimes and the Natch’l Blues Band”.