Moses Patrou Organ Trio

media release: For 29 years on sunny and warm Wednesday nights in the summer, families, friends and neighbors have been gathering on a sloping hillside at Grundahl Park to listen to eclectic music fill the evening air.

The very first concert in 1998 featured the steel drum band OD TAPO IMI. Since that first concert, audiences have been exposed to a wide variety of music: blues, jazz, folk, country, rock, as well as various ethnic performance groups. We have been fortunate to be entertained by nationally recognized musicians such as Clyde Stubblefield, Willy Porter, and Gabe Burdulis. WNL’s mission has always been to bring unique and colorful musical entertainment to our community.

So this summer, join your neighbors on Wednesday nights at Grundahl Park. Bring a picnic basket and your favorite beverage, sit back and enjoy the music.

7pm – Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin

Recently featured on stages across the U.S. and Europe, Moses Patrou is a vocalist, songwriter, and Hammond organ artist known for soulful performances, strong original music, and a deep commitment to live musicianship. As a seasoned bandleader, he brings a sound that’s timeless, energetic, and rooted in feel—driven by expressive vocals and the classic power of the Hammond organ. For this performance at WNL, Moses will be presenting an Organ Trio set featuring original music and select classics.

Food Trucks: Halo Halo and Panchos Tacos.