ONLINE: Mosley Storey Project

Dushun Mosley and Eliel Sherman Storey.

press release: “The Tales of the Africans” Concert

In this time in space there needs to be a healing process for the world, it is just a repeat of history. We need to study and understand the ancient African Experience to know how to heal minds and souls of all people. This music encompasses that sprit.

Dushun Mosley - Percussion

Eliel Sherman Storey – Reeds, Percussion

Eliel

http://www.thegreatblackmusicproject.org/elielshermanstor.html

Dushun

http://www.thegreatblackmusicproject.org/dushunmosley.html

Support musicians, tech crew and the venue, donations are graciously accepted via www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive

Thank you for your kind support!

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/