ONLINE: Mosley Storey Project
courtesy Cafe Coda
Dushun Mosley and Eliel Sherman Storey.
press release: “The Tales of the Africans” Concert
In this time in space there needs to be a healing process for the world, it is just a repeat of history. We need to study and understand the ancient African Experience to know how to heal minds and souls of all people. This music encompasses that sprit.
Dushun Mosley - Percussion
Eliel Sherman Storey – Reeds, Percussion
Eliel
http://www.thegreatblackmusicproject.org/elielshermanstor.html
Dushun
http://www.thegreatblackmusicproject.org/dushunmosley.html
Audio Engineer - Papa Scott
Video Production - Madison Music Experience