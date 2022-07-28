RSVP for Mosse-Friends-Fellows Luncheon

media release: A partnership between the Friends of UW-Madison Libraries and the George L. Mosse Program offers a research Fellowship for scholars. We are delighted to finally welcome our 2020 recipients to Madison, hosting two scholars from Italy this summer: Donatello Aramini and Stefania Ragaù.

Please join us on August 4, 2022, in Room 126 of Memorial Library at 11:30AM to hear more about their research. The in-person luncheon will feature two lectures, "Nationalists and Fascists in Interwar Italy" with Donatello Aramini (Sapienza Universita, Rome) and "Nationalist Humanism After George L. Mosse" with Stefania Ragau (Scuola Normale Superiore, Pisa).

All are welcome, the event is free and open to the public with RSVP. The deadline to RSVP is July 28, and the link is here: https://go.wisc.edu/ 34b7rb.