Motel Breakfast, Social Cig, Blue County Pistol

$10 ($7 adv.).

press release: Motel Breakfast just announced a summer tour, with a stop in Madison August 4 at High Noon Saloon with Social Cig and Blue County Pistol.

The band is hard at work on new music, and this summer tour will be their first chance to give audiences a taste of what's to come.

Motel Breakfast last headlined the High Noon Saloon in February 2020 for the release of their debut self-titled album. That album landed them a spot on Radio Milwaukee's 20 of 2020 list, and audiences have been eagerly awaiting new music ever since.

