ONLINE: The Moth Central StorySLAM

press release: 7:15 PM CDT Virtual Doors Open; 7:30 PM CDT Stories Begin

Come share your story and/or listen to others!

Prepare a five-minute story about EARTH. Communing with nature, digging up dirt, or saving our blue marble. Cooling or warming, believing or denying, uniter or great divider. Bring us stories of Mother Nature, Smokey the Bear and other salts of the earth.

Hosted by Jason Schommer from the Twin Cities StorySLAM community.

Media Partners: HPM, WBEZ, WBHM, WPLN, WPR and New Orleans Public Radio

Different Ways to Attend the Show

Household Admission: A ticket for your household to watch the show!

Household Admission + Storyteller : A ticket for your household that includes a storytelling hopeful. Sign-up using the storyteller's information to have their name put in the hat!

Click here for our storytelling tips and tricks

*If you're registering as a storyteller, please come prepared to be featured on camera, including adequate lighting, appropriate apparel and minimal noise pollution. If selected to tell a story, please stand if you're able to do so. If these criteria are not met, it may forfeit your spot.

*One email per household. PLEASE ONLY REGISTER ONCE. Do not sign up for both or you will pay twice!

*Admission to the virtual show is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final.