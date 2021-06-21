ONLINE: The Moth Central StorySLAM

press release: 7:15 PM CDT Virtual Doors Open; 7:30 PM CDT Stories Begin re yu ready to find your groove again?

Join us for our LAST virtual Central StorySLAM. Prepare a five-minute story about finding your groove. Disco, jitterbug, tango, waltz. Dropping low with the beat or tripping over two left feet. Tell us about time spent falling into place or marching to your own beat. Don’t forget: nobody puts baby in the corner.

Hosted by Bethany Van Dent from the Boston StorySLAM community.

Media Partners: HPM, WBEZ, WBHM, WPLN, WPR and New Orleans Public Radio

Different Ways to Attend the Show

Household Admission: A ticket for your household to watch the show!

Household Admission + Storyteller : A ticket for your household that includes a storytelling hopeful. Sign-up using the storyteller's information to have their name put in the hat!

Click here for our storytelling tips and tricks

*If you're registering as a storyteller, please come prepared to be featured on camera, including adequate lighting, appropriate apparel and minimal noise pollution. If selected to tell a story, please stand if you're able to do so. If these criteria are not met, it may forfeit your spot.

*One email per household. PLEASE ONLY REGISTER ONCE. Do not sign up for both or you will pay twice!

*Admission to the virtual show is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final.