ONLINE: The Moth Central StorySLAM

press release: 7:15 PM CDT Virtual Doors Open; 7:30 PM CDT Stories Begin

The theme for the night is FRESH

Prepare a five minute story about the crispest and cleanest of life's offerings. A new zip code, spouse, haircut or nose. Out with the stale, and in with the freshly baked. Tales of reinvention, from love life shakeups to a test drive of the new and improved you! f Hosted by Jill Hopkins from the Chicago StorySLAM community.

Media Partners: HPM, WBEZ, WBHM, WPLN, WPR and New Orleans Public Radio

Different Ways to Attend the Show

Household Admission: A ticket for your household to watch the show!

Household Admission + Storyteller : A ticket for your household that includes a storytelling hopeful. Sign-up using the storyteller's information to have their name put in the hat!

Click here for our storytelling tips and tricks

*If you're registering as a storyteller, please come prepared to be featured on camera, including adequate lighting, appropriate apparel and minimal noise pollution. If selected to tell a story, please stand if you're able to do so. If these criteria are not met, it may forfeit your spot.

*One email per household. PLEASE ONLY REGISTER ONCE. Do not sign up for both or you will pay twice!

*Admission to the virtual show is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final.