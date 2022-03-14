The Moth Madison StorySLAM

Storytelling, one of the earliest human art forms, goes on today with a resurgence in the performative genre fueled by The Moth podcasts. Here Madison's own StorySLAM encourages five-minute tellings of stories, this month around the theme of awards. The host is musician and storyteller Kevin Willmott II (a longtime fixture on the Madison scene in Cowboy Winter and Don't Mess with Cupid). Proof of vaccination required. Arrive at least 30 minutes before the show.

press release: Madison StorySLAM: AWARDS

Prepare a five-minute story about the spoils of one's achievement! Let's hear about your trophies, honors, and gifts. The time you were gifted a gold star, or bestowed one upon someone else. Employee of the Month, biggest catch of the day, Emmys, Webbys, raises, black belts, and those of the lesser tangible, soul-satisfying variety.

Hosted By: Kevin Wilmott II

Monday, March 14, 6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission

Produced By: Jen Rubin

Please note that proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours of the SLAM will be required for entry. Masks are required. NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.

ALL tickets are seated on a first-come-first-served basis. Seating is not guaranteed. Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals.