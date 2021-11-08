The Moth Madison StorySLAM

press release: Prepare a five-minute story about Lady Luck. The unexpected discoveries or a peek into the future. A one in a million chance, the flip of a coin or the spin of a wheel. Wishing well wins or four leaf clover fails. The tea leaves say the next one will be THE ONE, so when opportunity knocks, open the door.

Hosted By: To Be Announced!

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission

Produced By: Jen Rubin and Noel Mariano

Please note that proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours of the SLAM will be required for entry. Masks are required.* NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.

ALL tickets are seated on a first-come-first-served basis. Masks are required for entry and must be worn when not seated. Seating is not guaranteed. Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final and include processing fees. This venue is 18+.