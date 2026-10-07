The Moth Madison StorySLAM
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5‑minute story on the night’s theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show.
Tonight’s Theme
MAGIC: Prepare a five-minute story about enchantment. An “abracadabra” in your life that rebuffs logical explanation. The improbable, the impossible, the unbelievable come true — for better or worse. Great beauty, wild coincidence, or a woman sawed in half before your very eyes! Pick a card. Any card.
Info
Chris Lotten