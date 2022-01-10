The Moth Madison StorySLAM

press release: Madison StorySLAM: GOALS

Monday, January 10

Prepare a five-minute story about aiming high. Buckling down and getting to work or rain-checking your ambitions until the new year. Learning to bake sourdough, finishing that script, perfecting the three-ball juggle…or falling short despite your blood, sweat, and tears. Digging in or checking out. The sky’s the limit - dream big!

Hosted By: KEVIN WILLMOTT II

6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission

Produced By: Jen Rubin and Noel Mariano

Please note that proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours of the SLAM will be required for entry. Masks are required. NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.

ALL tickets are seated on a first-come-first-served basis. Seating is not guaranteed. Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals.