ONLINE: The Moth Mainstage: Great Expectations
Aida Rodriguez
press release: Join us for an evening of stories of who we are and what we hope to become. Best laid plans gone awry. Dreams writ large. Reckoning with reality and the surprising turns that changed the course forever.
PLUS Don't miss a special Post-Show Storyteller Q&A.
Click Buy Tickets for more details and pricing.
Virtual Doors Open - 7:15 PM PST
Stories Begin - 7:30 PM PST
Hosted by acclaimed writer
and Moth Storyteller Jonathan Ames!
with stories by
Aida Rodriguez, Stephen James, Tank Ball, Michael Fischer and more!.
Directed by: Jenifer Hixson and Michelle Jalowski
Executive Producers: Catherine Burns, Sarah Haberman, and Sarah Austin Jenness
Producer: Jodi Powell
Assistant Producer: Zora Shaw
PST - 7:15 PM OPEN | 7:30 PM START
MST - 8:15 PM OPEN | 8:30 PM START
CST - 9:15 PM OPEN | 9:30 PM START
EST - 10:15 PM OPEN | 10:30 PM START
.