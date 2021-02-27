ONLINE: The Moth Mainstage: Great Expectations

× Expand Aida Rodriguez

press release: Join us for an evening of stories of who we are and what we hope to become. Best laid plans gone awry. Dreams writ large. Reckoning with reality and the surprising turns that changed the course forever.

PLUS Don't miss a special Post-Show Storyteller Q&A.

Click Buy Tickets for more details and pricing.

Virtual Doors Open - 7:15 PM PST

Stories Begin - 7:30 PM PST

Hosted by acclaimed writer

and Moth Storyteller Jonathan Ames!

with stories by

Aida Rodriguez, Stephen James, Tank Ball, Michael Fischer and more!.

Directed by: Jenifer Hixson and Michelle Jalowski

Executive Producers: Catherine Burns, Sarah Haberman, and Sarah Austin Jenness

Producer: Jodi Powell

Assistant Producer: Zora Shaw

PST - 7:15 PM OPEN | 7:30 PM START

MST - 8:15 PM OPEN | 8:30 PM START

CST - 9:15 PM OPEN | 9:30 PM START

EST - 10:15 PM OPEN | 10:30 PM START

.