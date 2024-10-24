media release: Can a song about moths save the earth?

David Attenborough meets Laurie Anderson in The MOTH PROJECT, a new production from Peter Kiesewalter, Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning creator of the East Village Opera Company. Blending music, family history and moth lore, The MOTH PROJECT brings art and science together in entirely original and unexpected ways. Integrating live music, video, storytelling and science, the 75-minute show aims to instill a sense of wonder, appreciation, connection and curiosity about our natural world.

MUSIC – From Bach to Joni Mitchell to KISS to original songs, the music reflects the incredible diversity of the moth species and explores the common themes between us and them – migration, seduction, death, transformation and hope.

PICTURES – Through a visually stunning tour of macro photography, slow motion video and dynamic motion graphics, moths appear larger than life, towering over two musicians and engulfing them in their world.

WORDS – By weaving science, Western and Indigenous mythologies, and personal story of one family’s journey from post-war Europe to North America, The MOTH PROJECT explores the multiple ways we connect to our ecosystem.

