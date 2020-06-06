ONLINE: Mother Fool's 25th Anniversary Variety Show

× Expand Mother Fool's owners Jon Hain and Stephanie Rearick.

press release: 25 years ago this June, Jon Hain and Stephanie Rearick bought Mother Fool's Coffeehouse from the wonderful, late Jean Lister.

We kicked off with a day of music and fun, and have had many days and nights of music and fun since. That won't stop with this version of the apocalypse, and we hope you'll be even more able to join from far and wide now that we'll be on zoom. The variety show features Stephanie and Jon hosting some musical performances and interviews (Andy Ewen, Art Paul Schlosser, and more), a Memory Lane slide show, art and video from our history, and a little audience participation.

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/7433558070

https://www.facebook.com/events/257695565286329/