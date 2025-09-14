Mother Fool's Disc Golf Crash Recovery Fundraiser

media release: Glide Disc Golf is hosting a fundraiser to help us re-coup some of the losses Mother Fool's sustained from the car crash that hit our building. Before the crash, we were on track for our best year of our 30 year run. Instead, we've had a slower than normal summer and we had to put our 30th Birthday celebration on hold.

So... Help us get back on track by coming out to Glide, 4222 Milwaukee Street, Sunday, September 14. The event runs from 9 to noon.

For a $25 donation, participants will receive:

* A limited edition (only 100 printed) custom Mother Fool's putter. This is a beautiful print on a Wizard (2 | 3 | 0 | 2). The specks are coffee grounds and the plastic is coffee scented.

* Mother Fool's House Blend Drip Coffee and Organic Cold Brew

* Donuts from Greenbush Bakery

* Gluten Free Banana and Pumpkin Breads from 1146 Vegan

* Kombucha from Nessalla Kombucha

* And swag... Stickers, etc.

(All items while supplies last)

Event link:

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/event s/1439651177252139

For more information please contact:

Jon Hain, Mother Fool's Coffeehouse, 608 509-8872

Mike Batka, Glide Disc Golf, 608 285-5190