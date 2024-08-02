Mother Material, The Also-Rans, After August

× Expand Bob Koch The Also Rans on stage at Red Rooster. The Also Rans

$10.

media release: A classic 3-band rock bill!! And these 3 local bands make this a special one! Three bands that all share one thing in common. Can you guess? If you know, you know. And then you will want to be there.

7PM – After August – Each member of this band brings a broad array of musical influences into the mix, and the result (which you can hear on their just released album, First Sign of Trouble) is a sound uniquely their own. New classic rock.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087443433056

8PM – The Also-Rans – Four veterans of the music scene bring all their talents and experience to bear, creating a sound that encompasses elements of Americana and indie rock, played with emotion and finesse. Americana/Indie Rock.

https://www.facebook.com/AlsoRansBand

9:15PM – Mother Material – This band was conceived to rock! And rock they shall. Catch them as they release their second EP of original material. Alt/Psych Rock.

https://mothermaterial.netlify.app/