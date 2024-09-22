Mother Mother, Winnetka Bowling League

media release: Canada’s biggest alt-rock export, Mother Mother, announced their fall headline tour across the U.S. in support of their latest album, Grief Chapter. Produced by Live Nation, the 16-date fall run includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, on Sunday, September 22, 2024. Winnetka Bowling League will join as support on the fall US dates.

Grief Chapter marks a new era in the band’s constantly evolving story, kickstarted by an organic groundswell of young, passionate fans who have all found community in the band’s songs. Sonically, Grief Chapter’s twelve songs are some of Mother Mother’s most dynamic. Listen HERE.

Comprised of Ryan Guldemond (vocals, guitar), Molly Guldemond (vocals, keys), Jasmin Parkin (vocals, keys), Ali Siadat (drums) and Mike Young (bass), Mother Mother has seen truly remarkable growth over the past three years. 2022 catapulted the band into a new stratosphere of universal success following the release of their 8th studio album Inside, with platinum certified single “Hayloft II” connecting with audiences around the globe.

In the pounding, profound new Mother Mother album, Grief Chapter – their ninth – the beloved Canadian group push the page, the pen, and their sound further than they ever have before. A dialed-up collection of songs that takes chances, swings big, goes as grandiose with the songwriting as it does granular, Grief Chapter dives lyrically deep on Big Picture concepts like life, death, mourning, and the freedom that comes with accepting the inevitable. And sonically, Grief Chapter’s twelve songs are some of Mother Mother’s most muscular offerings of all time, buoyed by legions of new fans and the bigger rooms and venues that have followed their recent years of continued, evolved success. “Our instinct was to make things hit hard and feel powerful,” says lead singer and Mother Mother lyricist Ryan Guldemond. “We don't take this moment for granted — or this life. A life in music, doing what we love with whom we love."