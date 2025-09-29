Mother: Sisterhood in the Wild

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: “How do I, as a BIPOC woman, fit into nature?”

“What role do women play in preserving our outdoor spaces?”

These are some of the questions explored in Mother: Sisterhood in the Wild, a new documentary feature film by Chad Brown. Join the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies as we host a free screening of the film, followed by a moderated panel discussion with the filmmaker.

Info

Environment
Movies
