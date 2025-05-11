media release: Join Goldenrod Montessori School for a Mother's Day Bash and fundraiser in the Evjue / Merrill Lynch Room at Goodman Community Center (214 Waubesa St), from 1:30-4:30pm on Sunday, May 11. Kid and family-friendly!

We will have:

- Chair yoga @ 1:30pm by Dr. Chris Federman

- Live music from Def Sonic

- Book and puzzle swap so bring your items to trade!

- Local youth artists selling their art and crafts

- Plant your own take home plants!

- Chair Massage

- Silent Auction!

$5 Dollar suggested donation at the door!

More information can be found on our website and on our Facebook page.