Mother's Day Bash
to
media release: Join Goldenrod Montessori School for a Mother's Day Bash and fundraiser in the Evjue / Merrill Lynch Room at Goodman Community Center (214 Waubesa St), from 1:30-4:30pm on Sunday, May 11. Kid and family-friendly!
We will have:
- Chair yoga @ 1:30pm by Dr. Chris Federman
- Live music from Def Sonic
- Book and puzzle swap so bring your items to trade!
- Local youth artists selling their art and crafts
- Plant your own take home plants!
- Chair Massage
- Silent Auction!
$5 Dollar suggested donation at the door!
More information can be found on our website and on our Facebook page.
Fundraisers, Kids & Family