Mother's Day Bazaar
to
DAMA Mural Shop 5004 Allis Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: In collaboration with Eventos First LLC, Dane Arts Mural Arts brings to you our first Mother's Day Bazaar. Join us and have some ice cream while you make a special card for Mom, and enjoy a delicious ice cream. Find the perfect gift for mom, while you support local artists, crafters, makers, and creators. This event is free and open to the public.
Info
DAMA Mural Shop 5004 Allis Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Kids & Family, Special Events
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays