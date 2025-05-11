press release: Join us for a Mother's Day Brunch at Henry Vilas Zoo and give mom a special memory that will last forever! Enjoy a breakfast buffet and unlimited rides on our train and carousel all day. Mothers receive a complimentary mimosa and flower with their ticket.

This event is designed for participants ages 3 & up and tickets are required for all participants. (Children 2 and under are welcome to be present free of charge, but we cannot guarantee a highchair for them.)

We will have two seatings for this event:

1st seating will take place from 8:30am - 9:30am

2nd seating is from 10am - 11am

$40 for adults; $25 for children. The deadline for tickets is 5.10.25 at 4pm.