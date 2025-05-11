Mother's Day Brunch
Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Join us for a Mother's Day Brunch at Henry Vilas Zoo and give mom a special memory that will last forever! Enjoy a breakfast buffet and unlimited rides on our train and carousel all day. Mothers receive a complimentary mimosa and flower with their ticket.
This event is designed for participants ages 3 & up and tickets are required for all participants. (Children 2 and under are welcome to be present free of charge, but we cannot guarantee a highchair for them.)
We will have two seatings for this event:
1st seating will take place from 8:30am - 9:30am
2nd seating is from 10am - 11am
$40 for adults; $25 for children. The deadline for tickets is 5.10.25 at 4pm.