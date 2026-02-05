Mother's Day Market

media release: We're super excited to announce that we will be working with WYSO to host a Craft Fair on Mother's Day at the WYSO Performing Arts Center on East Washington Ave!

​This amazing space will be able to hold well over 100 artists and makers, will host bars and tenders, and space for food trucks out front as well- we're so excited!

​This will be part of a series of events taking place in our home neighborhood, so please stay tuned for more information!

These are ALL AGES, family friendly events, free to the public with no tickets needed to come and enjoy the fun!

You only pay for the items you want to buy from vendors, and the drinks or food you want to consume.

If you are 21 or older and choose to drink, please drink responsibly. Also, please do not consume alcohol on the street in between locations.