Motivation: Which One?

media release: Join Dogtopia + Bad Do Frida at our FREE pop up event. Bring your dog along to learn about motivators, reinforcement value, and why the heck it even matters when training your dog. All attendees will receive a special treat and the opportunity to participate in 15-20 min dog training workshop where you will learn how to choose the correct food reinforcer for the situation.

This is a quaint and cozy-cute store and class times are limited to 3 at a time. Please don't arrive before your registered time so we can make sure there is room for everyone to learn and shop. THERE ARE 4 SINGLE spots between 5 and 5:45 for our learners with Big Feelings who would benefit from a solo learning and shopping experience.