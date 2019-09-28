Motorcycle Rendezvous
press release: The Motorcycle Rendezvous (customer appreciation) has been moved to the Fall this year!! Cooler weather and a more enjoyable RIDE! We will be hosting some of the normal events you have been participating in for years and changing a few things up as well.
The event runs for 9am until 7pm Saturday, September 28, at Vetesnik's in Richland Center, WI. Lunch fundraiser by GWRRA Chapter H (10-2pm). When we close to walk-in traffic at 3pm, Dale with "Driftless Road Adventures" will be hosting a group ride through the most beautiful "Driftless Region" in the country. Arrival back to the store around 4:00pm for Hog Roast and a LIVE band on the property, stunt show and prizes!! *Must get wristbanded at the store before 3pm to enjoy the FREE Hog Roast starting at 4:00pm.*
A tentative list of events;
Poker Run 9am-1pm
Scavenger Hunt 9-2:30pm
Pie Eating Contest at 1:00pm
Demo Rides 9am-3pm
Lunch Fundraiser by GWRRA Chapter H 10-2pm
Live music by Myles Talbott Dyad 10am-2pm
Manufacturer Reps
Parts & Service Specials
Visit our new Showroom next door
"Driftless Road Adventures" Motorcycle Scenic Ride 3pm-4:00pm
Live Music by The Jeffries 4:00pm-7pm
Hog Roast from 4:00pm-7pm
Stunt shows between 4 and 7pm