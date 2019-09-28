press release: The Motorcycle Rendezvous (customer appreciation) has been moved to the Fall this year!! Cooler weather and a more enjoyable RIDE! We will be hosting some of the normal events you have been participating in for years and changing a few things up as well.

The event runs for 9am until 7pm Saturday, September 28, at Vetesnik's in Richland Center, WI. Lunch fundraiser by GWRRA Chapter H (10-2pm). When we close to walk-in traffic at 3pm, Dale with "Driftless Road Adventures" will be hosting a group ride through the most beautiful "Driftless Region" in the country. Arrival back to the store around 4:00pm for Hog Roast and a LIVE band on the property, stunt show and prizes!! *Must get wristbanded at the store before 3pm to enjoy the FREE Hog Roast starting at 4:00pm.*

A tentative list of events;

Poker Run 9am-1pm

Scavenger Hunt 9-2:30pm

Pie Eating Contest at 1:00pm

Demo Rides 9am-3pm

Lunch Fundraiser by GWRRA Chapter H 10-2pm

Live music by Myles Talbott Dyad 10am-2pm

Manufacturer Reps

Parts & Service Specials

Visit our new Showroom next door

"Driftless Road Adventures" Motorcycle Scenic Ride 3pm-4:00pm

Live Music by The Jeffries 4:00pm-7pm

Hog Roast from 4:00pm-7pm

Stunt shows between 4 and 7pm