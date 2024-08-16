Motown in the Living Room

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7:30 pm on 8/16, 7 pm on 8/17 and 5 pm, 8/18. $50-$25.

media release: Written & Directed by: Rafael Ragland

An elderly man about to lose his home. His family comes together and puts on a concert in the living room to prevent the foreclosure. A hilarious comedic play that sets the stage for a dynamite Motown music tribute that will get you on your feet. 

Performed on the Drury Stage

Theater & Dance
