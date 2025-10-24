media release: Australia, USA | 2001 | 35mm | 128 min.

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, Jim Broadbent

In fin de siècle Paris, idealistic young writer Christian (McGregor) joins a ragtag troupe of Bohemians and falls hopelessly in love with Satine (Kidman), the dazzling courtesan and star of the Moulin Rouge. Though promised to a powerful Duke in exchange for funding their theatrical dreams, Satine finds herself torn between ambition, duty, and love. As Christian and Satine’s secret romance blossoms behind the scenes, jealousy, deception, and tragedy close in. Luhrmann’s kinetic, electric jukebox musical, inspired by Puccini’s La Bohème, is one of the most dazzling entertainments of the early 21st Century. Co-presented by Madison Opera and their production of La Bohème, November 7 & 9.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.