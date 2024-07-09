Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Touring Broadway musical, 7/9-21, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday, and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: Spectacular, spectacular, spectacular! Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® — including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!  Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-09 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-10 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-10 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-10 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-11 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-12 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-12 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-12 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-13 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-13 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2024-07-13 14:00:00 ical