Touring Broadway musical, 7/9-21, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday, and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: Spectacular, spectacular, spectacular! Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® — including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.