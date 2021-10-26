RSVP for Mounds of the Arboretum

media release: Mounds of the Arboretum (in-person class)

Saturday, October 30, 1–3 p.m.

Earthen mounds with conical, linear, and animal shapes were built by Native people in southern Wisconsin. The effigy mound groups at the Arboretum are among the few remaining of hundreds built in our area more than 1,000 years ago. Learn about the mounds, the people who created them, and their environment. Takes place indoors, with an optional outdoor walk if weather permits. Instructor: Paul Borowsky, Arboretum naturalist. Meet at the Visitor Center. Fee: $20. May be offered virtually if needed.

Register by October 26