Mount Horeb Area Historical Society Golden Jubilee

media release: Help the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society commemorate a half-century of service (1975-2025) with a Golden Jubilee Open House and the unveiling of a 15 x 30 foot Front Street mural that celebrates the Driftless landscape, made possible by integral MHAHS supporters Steve and Marianne Schlecht.

This is a FREE event, and all are welcome!

Doors open at Mount Horeb's downtown Driftless Historium (100 S 2nd St) on Saturday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m., with an 11:00 a.m. mural ribbon-cutting and Swiss yodeling performance by the New Glarus Jodlerklub. Afterwards, be among the first to check out the Driftless Historium’s newest exhibit, “The Things We Keep, The Stories We Tell: 50 Years of Collecting,” as well as a special, limited-run gallery collaboration with the Mount Horeb Area Arts Association, “Roots Reimagined.” Top off your visit with a FREE dish of UW-Platteville’s Pioneer Sweets ice cream.

For more information, call 608-437-6486, email mthorebahs@gmail.com or visit www.mthorebhistory.org/ events.