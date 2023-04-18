media release: The Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Mount Horeb Area Job Fair at the Mount Horeb High School on April 18, 2023. The Job Fair coincides with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce’s “Welcome to the Workforce” initiative, placing great emphasis on getting teens engaged in the workforce and thinking about their future career paths.

The Job Fair will feature around 40 employers from the Mount Horeb area (both chamber members and non-members), and will take place in the Commons Area at the Mount Horeb High School. The event will kick-off at 2:00pm with a 20-minute presentation from the Matt White, Assistant Administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Equal Rights Division, focusing on what employers need to know about employing underage workers.

Following this session, students from the Mount Horeb High School will attend a 20-minute presentation from Mr. White, this time focused on the young employees’ rights in the workforce.

Following these presentations, students will have the opportunity to visit the employers’ booths, pick up materials, share resumes, talk about Youth Apprenticeship opportunities, and participate in on-the-spot interviews. There will also be someone from the business community available to offer feedback on resumes and cover letters.

At 4:00pm, the Job Fair will open to the community, inviting anyone looking for work, thinking about a career change, or exploring new career opportunities into the high school to connect with employers and workshop their resumes. Parking is available in the front of the school, in the back of the school, and along the surrounding streets. The event will conclude at 6:00pm.

The Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting employers through April 7. Interested businesses should email info@trollway.com to learn more. Job seekers can learn more about the event by visiting www.mounthorebchamber.com/mount-horeb-area-job-fair.