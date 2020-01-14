Mount Horeb Community Forum

press release: This month, on Tuesday, January 14, the Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives begins a new format for events. Each second Tuesday of the month in 2020, the Mount Horeb Area Community Forum will feature different speakers concerning important subject matter and addressing timely issues. Attendees will be encouraged to ask questions of the guest speaker. All forums will be free and open to the public and held at the Mount Horeb Community Center, 107 N. Grove Street, at 7:00 p.m. The first forum on January 14 will feature Matt Rothschild, who is the current Executive Director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

Prior to joining the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign at the start of 2015, Matt Rothschild worked at The Progressive magazine for 32 years, during most of which he served as editor and publisher. His opinion pieces have run in the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Times, the Miami Herald, and a host of other newspapers. You may have seen Matt on Nightline, NPR, C-SPAN, or WISC-TV or heard him on WOJB, WORT, or Wisconsin Public Radio. Matt is author of the acclaimed book entitled You Have No Rights: Stories of America in an Age of Repression, and he edited an anthology called Democracy in Print: The Best of The Progressive, 1909-2009.

Matt will speak to attendees on how big money poisons our democracy and how we can better bring we the people back to the political table. Another topic of discussion will be his concerns regarding a Constitutional Convention. Plan to join Matt Rothschild on January 14 for an engaging conversation on where America stands in 2020 and how we the people can positively change government. For information or questions on this or future community forums, go to www.swwap.org or contact Karen Lund at lundgirl28@gmail.com.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/435172647174980/