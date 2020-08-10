ONLINE: Mount Horeb Community Forums

press release: On August 10, Mount Horeb Community Forums, in alliance with Braver Angels will hold an online “Depolarizing Within” workshop, designed to help community members learn how to be more aware of their own "inner polarizer," discover how to be critical without demonizing, dismissing, or stereotyping large swaths of the population, and absorb strategies for intervening constructively in social conversations with like-minded peers when these conversations veer into contempt and ridicule for people who hold other political views. To learn more about this free online workshop visit the Mount Horeb Community Forums website.

Mount Horeb Community Forums sponsors nonpartisan community events that aim to bridge political division and build community. Launched in 2016, Braver Angels is a bipartisan citizen’s movement to unify America. By bringing Red and Blue Americans together into a working alliance, Braver Angels is building new ways to talk to one another, participate together in public life, and influence the direction of the nation.

“Braver Angels is doing incredible work to heal the political divisions that threaten to tear our nation apart,” says Chris Hofmann, a town of Blue Mounds resident and founder of Mount Horeb Community Forums (MHCF). “They recognize that the healing of civic trust must start at the grass roots, in our communities, with deliberate and good faith dialog between those of opposing political views. MHCF is thrilled to bring this Braver Angels online workshop to the greater Mount Horeb community.”

Recent polls show that a majority of Americans feel our country is more divided than ever, and increasingly view members of the opposite political party as not just wrong—but bad people. At the same time, Americans are increasingly divided into bubbles and echo chambers with limited exposure to “the other side,” consuming news that confirms their opinions and stereotypes.

By creating opportunities for meaningful discussions, Braver Angels works to dial down the heated rhetoric that gets in the way of real conversations and accurate understanding of our differences. The objective is not to push an agenda or change participant’s minds, but rather to provide a safe place for deeper understanding.

To learn more about this free online workshop visit mount-horeb-community-forums. webnode.com/ Registration required via Eventbrite.