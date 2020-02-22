press release: Mount Horeb Community Forums, a new organization that seeks to encourage and facilitate bipartisan, good-faith dialog about our polarized political culture, announced a new event, a moderated discussion of the documentary film America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump, from PBS FRONTLINE. The film discussion will take place on Saturday, February 22, from noon until 2 p.m. at the Mount Horeb Community Center.

There can be little doubt that the presidential campaign of 2020 will be one of the most bitter and divisive elections in American history, and Wisconsin will be at the epicenter. There are sharp divisions not only around President Trump and the actions taken by his administration but on virtually every issue, from health care to immigration to climate change. Beyond the political issues, long-simmering feuds over values and norms have fractured institutions of social cohesion, fueling an increasingly heated culture war.

Recently, FRONTLINE, the Emmy-award winning current affairs program from PBS, focused on the issue of political polarization with a substantive four-hour documentary, America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump. The film spans the past twelve years, reviewing the events and issues that have led to the bitter and toxic politics of today with interviews featuring politicians, journalists, political strategists and pundits across the political spectrum. The film is available for streaming in its entirety on the PBS FRONTLINE website.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that no election, no politician, and no set of policies is going to fix what’s been broken -- a civic trust born of mutual understanding, interest, and respect,” says Chris Hofmann, founder of Mount Horeb Community Forums (MHCF). “The healing of civic trust must start in our communities and can be catalyzed with face-to-face, deliberate and good faith dialog between those of opposing views. MHCF is a humble experiment, but if successful could be a model for others seeking to combat political polarization through grassroots community building.”

This community forum is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in good-faith discussions of the state of our politics -- Democrats, Republicans, pro-Trump, anti-Trump, undecided -- is invited and encouraged to attend.

The film will not be screened at this event. Attendees should stream the film from the FRONTLINE website (pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/) and come to the forum with thoughts, questions, and ideas.

For more information visit https://mount-horeb-community- forums.webnode.com/