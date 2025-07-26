media release: Put on your cowboy boots, grab your Stetson, and come join us for Southern Wisconsin's newest music event, the Mount Horeb Country Music Faire!

We are bringing you a day full of amazing country music, great food, and family friendly activities, all while supporting ​​The Mount Horeb Community Foundation and Madison Reading Project.

Get ready to dance, sing along, and create unforgettable memories with fellow country music fans. We are bringing Southern Wisconsin a taste of the talent coming out of our own state, plus the rising stars of country music out of Nashville, Texas, and North Carolina. With 3 stages to choose from, you are sure to discover amazing new artists or cheer on familiar faces

Checkout the headliners on our Main Stage: the incredibly talented Ashes & Arrows, known from AGT 2024, alongside the powerhouse Hannah Dasher, a proud member of CMT's Next Women of Country. And don’t miss the chance to see Jake Hoot, the celebrated champion of The Voice 2019. This lineup promises to the best of country music to the stage!

The Helwig Auto Clinic Main Stage

​Ashes & Arrows

Hannah Dasher

Jake Hoot

Wayland

Dan Lepien

Alex Williams

Elizabeth Mary Band

The Prairie Flowers

The Symdon Chevrolet of Mount Horeb Stage

Sam Williams

Blue Water Highway

Tana Matz

Bree Morgan

Jackson Taylor

The Megatone Studios Stage

Eric Nofsinger Band

Three Story Train

Hi-Fi Comets

Shekinah King

Old Oaks