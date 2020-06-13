Mount Horeb Voices Unite

press release: Throughout America and abroad, communities small and large are speaking up against systemic racism. The killing by police of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, has been a touchstone for an awakening of conscience. Those in attendance at the following local rally are asked to stand against racism, and take a knee in honor of those who have perished because of the color of their skin.

Citizens will assemble Saturday, June 13, from 11 AM to 12 PM at Grundahl Park in Mount Horeb. This peaceful rally will culminate with a walk through the community. All are encouraged to bring appropriate signs and attendees are asked to observe safety precautions and social distance themselves at the event. Masks will be available at the event as well. Organizers of this event are Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives, MHHS Serve 2 Unite, We Are Many United Against Hate, PFLAG, and Brix Cider.