Mourning (A) BLKstar, Def Sonic

$15.

media release: Kitschy Spirit Records presents…at the GAMMA RAY BAR in DOWNTOWN MADISON...MOURNING [A] BLKSTAR

https://mourningablkstar.bandcamp.com/

https://mourningablkstar.com/

“Multi-generational, gender, genre non-conforming amalgam of Black culture, Mourning [A] BLKstar, is dedicated to sharing stories and songs of America’s unfolding apocalypse. Their music melds live instrumentation with hip-hop production creating sonic frequencies that illuminate the African Diaspora. Founded in Cleveland, the US-based Afrofuturist collective continues touring their music globally across Europe and the US, playing festivals from Crossing Border in Berlin with Lonnie Holley to Big Ears Festival and Le Guess Who? in Utrecht.

Founded in Cleveland, Ohio.”

Brand new LP, “ANCIENT//FUTURE” on Don Giovanni Records!

PRESS:

https://daily.bandcamp.com/…/mourning-a-blkstar-ancient…

https://www.popmatters.com/mourning-a-blkstar-the-cycle…

https://www.clevescene.com/…/clevelands-mourning-a…

with…

DEF SONIC

https://defsonicmusic.bandcamp.com/album/somnipathe

and TBA…

DOORS 7

MUSIC 8