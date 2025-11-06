The Mousetrap

Edgewood University-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

7:30 pm on 2/27, 2 & 7:30 pm on 2/28, 7:30 pm on 3/5-6 and 2 pm, 3/7, Edgewood University-Diane Ballweg Theatre. 

media release: Brimming with intrigue, sophisticated humor, and surprising twists, Agatha Christie’s iconic murder mystery – about a group of strangers in 1950s England trapped in an inn during a snowstorm – is the world’s longest-running play. Although it is a murder mystery, it’s played mainly as a comedy. Content advisory: a character dies on stage and another is threatened with bodily harm. Also, a handgun appears onstage, though it is not fired.

Info

Theater & Dance
608-663-6710
