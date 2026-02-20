Move and Groove Dance Party

media release: Monona Grove Nursery School Move & Groove Dance Party!

Get your Hawaiian shirts, leis, and sunglasses ready for an epic beach-themed dance party! We look forward to seeing your best moves as we celebrate and support our school.

Admission: Free & Open to All!

Some events highlights include:

Treasure-Filled Boat: Dive in for a prize-filled surprise!

Glow Station: Light up the dance floor with glow bracelets.

Digital Photo Booth: Grab some props and capture the memories.

Concessions & Bake Sale: Plenty of delicious dinner food and treats.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1439853051142134/