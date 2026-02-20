Move and Groove Dance Party
to
Monona Grove Nursery School 4019 Hegg Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Monona Grove Nursery School Move & Groove Dance Party!
Get your Hawaiian shirts, leis, and sunglasses ready for an epic beach-themed dance party! We look forward to seeing your best moves as we celebrate and support our school.
Admission: Free & Open to All!
Some events highlights include:
Treasure-Filled Boat: Dive in for a prize-filled surprise!
Glow Station: Light up the dance floor with glow bracelets.
Digital Photo Booth: Grab some props and capture the memories.
Concessions & Bake Sale: Plenty of delicious dinner food and treats.