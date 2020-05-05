press release: Let's Move It Madison! Madison Parks and Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) are here to help you keep moving throughout the month of May. Move It Madison is a challenge for you and your family to keep moving all month long with a menu of free activities you can do at home, in your backyard or neighborhood park.

With the recent Safer At Home order, MSCR and Madison Parks are excited to continue to connect our community with a wide variety of activities. Activities focus on Madison Parks & MSCR happenings, self-care challenges, environmental pursuits and methods to be active while having fun! The goal is to complete all 30 activities by midnight, May 31. You can complete more than one activity per day.

Activities are easy and fun to complete and encourage you to stay healthy. Challenge yourself to take in a sunrise or sunset, eat clean foods, unplug from technology, walk in a conservation park walk and identify birds, fly a kite and more. Each activity is worth 1-2 points. Participants register and download the Move It Madison Menu, track your progress, continue to tally your points throughout the month and enter to win prizes!

Visit mscr.org for all the details and Let’s Move It Madison!