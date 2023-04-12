media release: Join Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County at Delta Beer Lab from 5:00 - 7:00 PM for our MOVE 'N' GROOVE4BGC Kickoff event on April 12! The first 50 attendees will get a FREE BEER coupon, and we'll have pizza for everyone to enjoy as we socialize, share stories from past MOVE events, and register you & your team for MOVE 'N' GROOVE4BGC on July 15. We can't wait to see you there!