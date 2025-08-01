media release: Take the pledge to walk, run, bike, paddle, or move your body however works for you to cover 41.1 miles this August. 41.1 miles is the same distance Enbridge wants to reroute its Line 5 oil pipeline through northern Wisconsin’s wetlands, rivers, and treaty-protected lands. The reroute threatens waters that flow directly into Lake Superior, the world’s largest freshwater resource.

The Move People, Not Oil challenge runs from August 1 – 31

Here is how you get involved:

Take the pledge using the form at the top of this page

Log 41.1 miles between August 1 and August 31, you can log miles however you like or join our Strava group

Share your journey on social media with #MovePeopleNotOil

Encourage friends and family to join or donate

Why it matters:

Line 5 has already spilled over 1 million gallons of oil. Enbridge’s proposed reroute cuts through sensitive ecosystems and ignores the interests of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. In September, a legal hearing begins where Clean Wisconsin and our partners will be fighting back. Join us this August to move people, not oil, and show your support for clean water, environmental justice, and a healthy climate.

If you or your organization are interested in supporting or sponsoring this event, contact Strategic Communications Manager Jacob Ahrens-Balwit, at jbalwit@cleanwisconsin.org