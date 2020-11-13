ONLINE: Movement Analytics for Sustainable Mobility: Using New Geospatial and Moving Objects Data to Understand the Environmental, Social and Economic Performance of Urban Transportation

press release: Harvey J. Miller, Ohio State University

Contemporary humanity enjoys mobility levels that are unprecedented in history. While this has benefits, it also has enormous social, health and environmental costs. Mitigating these costs and making transportation more equitable and effective is crucial if civilization is to survive the 21st century — a world that will see 9 billion people, most of whom will crowd into cities. This lecture will describe the concept of sustainable mobility and how new, data-driven science allows scholars and practitioners to address these essential issues. I will provide examples from my research and projects from the Center for Urban and Regional Analysis (CURA) that illustrate ways to leverage these new data sources to gain insights into mobility dynamics and their implications for urban sustainability.

