Movement and Storytelling

media release: Join us for an intimate and inspiring talk by Dana Tai Soon Burgess that blends conversation, performance, and cultural insight—illuminating how dance can become a bridge between the past and present, the personal and universal.

As the Smithsonian Institution’s first choreographer-in-residence at the National Portrait Gallery, Burgess is known for transforming galleries into immersive stages, where movement breathes new life into visual art and history. This keynote will be enriched by live performances from members of the Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company, including an excerpt from Landscapes: A Tribute to Toshiko Takaezu—a kinesthetic response to Takaezu’s ceramic works.

In this dynamic keynote experience, Burgess reflects on his journey as a 4th generation Korean American artist and the ways in which his heritage informs his creative voice. Through a compelling on-stage conversation, Burgess will explore themes from his celebrated memoir, Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly, and share how his choreographic work gives voice to underrepresented AAPI narratives. His unique approach to storytelling—rooted in personal history, cultural intersectionality, and deep emotional resonance—offers a powerful model for artistic innovation and social connection.

RSVPs are encouraged but not required. Walk-ins will be welcome as capacity allows