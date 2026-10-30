media release: Samuel Ramirez, a leader of the organization MOVIR, Movement for Victims of the Regime in El Salvador, will be in Madison November 2 and speaking in a small group setting at Village Co-housing from 6:30-8 PM.

This is an opportunity to hear directly from Salvadorans affected by mass incarceration in El Salvador. Your presence and support will speak volumes to Samuel and the families who have loved ones imprisoned indefinitely in El Salvador's infamous prison system. You're invited for dessert, meaningful conversation, to witness the effects of martial law in El Salvador and show your support for families experiencing arbitrary detention. Thank you for joining us!