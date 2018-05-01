Movement in Your World

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Weekly on Tuesdays 5/1 - 5/29, 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Join Madison Ballet for a fun Creative Movement experience for the whole family! In this 30 minute class, children (ages 2-8) and parents dance together while focusing on rhythm, movement, music and fun. Exercises will center around body awareness, motor skills and individual expression through movement.

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Kids & Family
608-246-4548
