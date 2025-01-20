In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the holiday that marks his birthday as a National Day of Service, a “Movement Rooted in Love Day” will take place on Monday, January 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., hosted by the First United Methodist Church, 615 Broadway in Baraboo.

The day will be filled with free opportunities for all ages, all abilities to engage in community service and fellowship, including creating a piece of community art, tying fleece blankets for the church’s Neighborly free clothing store, baking cookies to give to first responders and others, making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags for the homeless, assembling blessing bags for local St. Vincent de Paul social services clients, collecting nonperishable food for homeless Veterans, and more. The church’s sanctuary will be open throughout the day for interactive prayer, and hot cocoa will be served all day in the fellowship hall. The community is invited to stop in for a short while or for the entire day.

A free concert will be held in the church’s sanctuary at 6:00 p.m., featuring speakers and musicians with messages about common ground, compassion, humility and healing.

This 12-hour event of love, light and peace has been inspired by the words of writer, activist and facilitator adrienne maree brown, “We need movements rooted in love right now, movements powered not by difference and exclusion and punishment, but by common ground, compassion, humility, healthy boundaries, patience and healing.”

For more information, including the day’s updated activity schedule and a wish list of donated items for the food collection and more, please visit www.barabooumc.org/movementrootedinlove.

All events take place in and around Baraboo First United Methodist Church – located at 615 Broadway, Baraboo WI.